Assam Chief Minister's Fiery Response to Congress Allegations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress over accusations against his wife, claiming they should have consulted the foreign minister beforehand. Sarma denied allegations that his wife holds three international passports, terming them fabrications. The tensions come amid upcoming Assam Assembly elections and police action against Congress leader Pawan Khera.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, criticizing them for not consulting the foreign minister before accusing his wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sarma, of holding three international passports.
Addressing the media in Jorhat, CM Sarma dismissed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statements urging the central government and foreign minister to clarify matters following police raids on Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi. These searches were linked to a complaint filed by Sarma's wife.
Sarma also questioned the validity of the documents utilized by Congress, suggesting they originated from opposition figure Rahul Gandhi. He expressed confidence in Assam Police's capability to address the situation and emphasized that Congress's allegations stemmed from baseless and fabricated sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Denounces Congress' Allegations Amidst Election Furor
Political Clash Over Allegations Against Assam CM's Family
Police to hunt down Pawan Khera from 'pataal' (netherworld) for info on false documents: Himanta on Cong's allegations against his family.
Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations
Sarkozy's Appeal: Truth Versus Allegations in Libya Funding Scandal