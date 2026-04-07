Assam Chief Minister's Fiery Response to Congress Allegations

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, criticizing them for not consulting the foreign minister before accusing his wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sarma, of holding three international passports.

Addressing the media in Jorhat, CM Sarma dismissed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statements urging the central government and foreign minister to clarify matters following police raids on Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi. These searches were linked to a complaint filed by Sarma's wife.

Sarma also questioned the validity of the documents utilized by Congress, suggesting they originated from opposition figure Rahul Gandhi. He expressed confidence in Assam Police's capability to address the situation and emphasized that Congress's allegations stemmed from baseless and fabricated sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)