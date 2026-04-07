Pinarayi Vijayan Asserts LDF's Strength Ahead of Kerala Polls

As the campaign trail wound down before the April 9 elections in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan projected confidence, asserting that public support for the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front remains strong, even after a decade in power.

Addressing a press gathering in Kannur, Vijayan claimed the general mood favored the LDF, stating, "Kerala's mindset is with the LDF," and predicted a convincing return to power with more seats than won in 2021. He dismissed BJP's prospects, predicting they would "draw a blank" in the state.

Rejecting Rahul Gandhi's claims of a CPI(M)-BJP understanding, Vijayan argued that Congress's political maneuvers, including its stance on Arvind Kejriwal's corruption charge, inadvertently aided the BJP. He also criticized Congress for not joining protests against the central government and emphasized consultation on delicate issues like Sabarimala's women's entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)