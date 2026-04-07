Kerala Assembly Polls: UDF Set for a Two-Thirds Win, Predicts Karnataka Deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar predicts Congress-led UDF to achieve a two-thirds majority in Kerala assembly polls, accusing LDF of secretly allying with BJP. He highlights dissatisfaction with the ruling LDF's decade-long governance and reassures Congress's campaign momentum in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. He criticized the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for allegedly having a clandestine agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Highlighting voter dissatisfaction, Shivakumar emphasized the lack of progress and financial improvement in Kerala under the decade-long LDF rule. Despite challenges such as international travel restrictions affecting expatriate voters, Shivakumar remains optimistic about UDF's victory, pointing to active campaigning efforts across the state.
Further, he indicated ongoing political dynamics in Karnataka, amid bypolls in two assembly segments. Shivakumar also raised concerns over resource allocation, particularly the unfair distribution of LPG vessels favoring northern regions, urging intervention from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Karnataka
- Deputy CM
- D K Shivakumar
- Congress
- UDF
- LDF
- Keralapolls
- BJP
- Kerala
- Assembly Elections
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