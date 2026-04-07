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Sarkozy Stands Firm in Appeal over Libya Funding Scandal

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, continues to protest his innocence in his appeal against a conspiracy conviction linked to alleged Libyan funding for his 2007 campaign. Amidst allegations of financial and political promises to Gadhafi, Sarkozy staunchly denies wrongdoing, calling the charges politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:43 IST
Sarkozy Stands Firm in Appeal over Libya Funding Scandal
Nicolas Sarkozy
  • Country:
  • France

At an appeal hearing in Paris, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy adamantly maintained his innocence in last year's conspiracy conviction. He stressed that no Libyan funds contributed to his 2007 campaign, labeling the accusations as politically charged.

Sarkozy, 71, is contesting his five-year prison sentence for allegedly obtaining funds from Moammar Gadhafi's regime in exchange for favors. The hearing, which saw the presence of his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, aims to review evidence and testimony from Sarkozy and nine others.

The appeal follows concerns from victims of a 1989 plane bombing over alleged promises tied to the conspiracy. Sarkozy, visibly irritated, dismissed claims he intervened in favor of Abdullah al-Senoussi, Gadhafi's brother-in-law, in a potential deal. The trial is expected to last until June, with a verdict pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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