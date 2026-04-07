Kanye West Barred from UK: Festival Faces Backlash Over Antisemitic Comments

The United Kingdom has denied entry to rapper Kanye West, preventing him from headlining the Wireless Festival in London owing to his previous antisemitic remarks and Nazi celebrations.

Organizers announced the withdrawal of his entry permission and cancellation of the event, prompting refunds for ticket holders. This decision arose amid rising pressure from the government and sponsors after West, now known as Ye, was disclosed as a headline act. Despite Ye's offer to meet with the UK's Jewish community, sponsors such as Diageo, Pepsi, and Anheuser-Busch InBev withdrew support.

Ye, who claimed his behavior stemmed from an undiagnosed brain injury, has faced criticism on multiple fronts. Health Secretary Wes Streeting accused him of a pattern of unacceptable behavior, despite Ye apologizing with a Wall Street Journal ad and renouncing remarks that had previously promoted Nazism.

(With inputs from agencies.)