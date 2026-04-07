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Kerala Gears Up for April 9 Assembly Polls: All Systems Go

Kerala is fully prepared for the April 9 Assembly polls, involving 883 candidates and 2.71 crore voters. Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar announced the establishment of 30,495 polling stations. Special measures like law enforcement deployment and festive arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:00 IST
Kerala Gears Up for April 9 Assembly Polls: All Systems Go
Rathan U Kelkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Chief Electoral Office, led by Rathan U Kelkar, announced comprehensive preparations for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for April 9. A total of 30,495 polling stations will facilitate the voting process for 883 candidates seeking the mandate of 2.71 crore voters.

To handle the election logistics, 1.46 lakh trained polling officials alongside 76,000 police and central forces personnel have been mobilized to ensure law and order. Special initiatives like auxiliary polling stations have been introduced following the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral list.

With facilities like mobile phone deposits and festive arrangements at polling stations, the authorities aim to create a smooth and engaging voting experience. The silent period restrictions and dry day declaration coincide to maintain decorum during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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