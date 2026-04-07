Global Tensions Rise As China and Russia Veto Hormuz Resolution

China and Russia have vetoed a United Nations resolution that sought to bolster coordination efforts surrounding the protection of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution, proposed by Bahrain, garnered 11 votes in favor but was thwarted by two opposing votes from China and Russia, alongside two abstentions.

The political standoff has raised tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump issuing a stern warning to Iran amid their refusal to reopen the critical shipping lane, a vital route for a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply. Since the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran commenced in February, oil prices have surged demonstrably, intensifying global economic anxieties.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, expressed strong disapproval of Russia and China's veto, asserting that Iran's actions are jeopardizing essential aid routes. He urged allied nations to unite in efforts to secure the strait. This sentiment was echoed by France, which criticized the vetoes, underscoring the resolution's intention to ensure the security and safety of the strait without provocation towards further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)