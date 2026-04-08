Colombia's Surprising Economic Growth Forecast

Colombia's economy is anticipated to expand by 3% in 2027, exceeding the 2.6% growth target set for this year, according to a draft budget proposal released by the finance ministry on Tuesday. This optimistic growth outlook comes as the draft was sent to the congress for approval.

The growth in 2025 was recorded at 2.7%, largely fueled by strong domestic consumption. Despite this progress, the finance ministry forecasts that inflation will still be at 4.8% in 2027. Although this projection is an improvement from the earlier 5.8% forecast for 2026, it nevertheless remains above the central bank's desired inflation rate of 3%.

Colombia, which stands as the fourth-largest economy in Latin America, experienced inflation of 5.10% in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year that the central bank's target has been missed. Persistent inflation continues to be a challenge for the nation's economic policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)