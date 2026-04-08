'Havana Rally: Cuban Women Stand Against US Energy Embargo'

Hundreds of Cuban women assembled in Havana on Tuesday to protest against a US-imposed energy embargo and additional measures attributed to former US President Donald Trump. These restrictions have strained Cuba's economy, affecting vital sectors like health and public transport.

The Federation of Cuban Women, closely affiliated with the government and Communist Party, organized the demonstration to honor its founder, Vilma Espín. The event, marked by Cuban flags and resistance slogans, was led by Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman and Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal, who condemned the embargo as an undue punishment.

The demonstration highlights the Cuban struggle against policies perceived as coercive. With a looming fuel crisis, Cuba relies heavily on foreign oil, with recent shipments from Russia breaking a three-month drought. Economic hardships continue as Cuba grapples with limited domestic fuel production and persistent US political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)