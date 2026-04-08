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'Havana Rally: Cuban Women Stand Against US Energy Embargo'

Cuban women gathered in Havana to protest the US energy embargo imposed during Trump's presidency. The rally, led by key political figures, aims to oppose the ongoing economic challenges and advocate for the Cuban people's rights. The embargo affects critical services, worsening the country's economic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:00 IST
'Havana Rally: Cuban Women Stand Against US Energy Embargo'
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  • Cuba

Hundreds of Cuban women assembled in Havana on Tuesday to protest against a US-imposed energy embargo and additional measures attributed to former US President Donald Trump. These restrictions have strained Cuba's economy, affecting vital sectors like health and public transport.

The Federation of Cuban Women, closely affiliated with the government and Communist Party, organized the demonstration to honor its founder, Vilma Espín. The event, marked by Cuban flags and resistance slogans, was led by Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman and Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal, who condemned the embargo as an undue punishment.

The demonstration highlights the Cuban struggle against policies perceived as coercive. With a looming fuel crisis, Cuba relies heavily on foreign oil, with recent shipments from Russia breaking a three-month drought. Economic hardships continue as Cuba grapples with limited domestic fuel production and persistent US political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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