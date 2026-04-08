Left Menu

TMC Challenges Election Commission Over Voter Deletion Controversy

The Trinamool Congress is set to meet the Election Commission to discuss the controversy surrounding the massive voter deletion following the SIR exercise in West Bengal. TMC leaders allege political bias in appointments and accuse the EC of attempting to disenfranchise voters. Opposition parties are uniting to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:27 IST
TMC Challenges Election Commission Over Voter Deletion Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is taking its concerns to the Election Commission amid ongoing disputes linked to West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which saw nearly 91 lakh voters removed from the rolls. TMC leaders allege the deletions are politically motivated.

During a press conference, TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien accused the Election Commission of bias, citing officials' connections with the BJP. The TMC also questions recent appointments and the dismissal of motions to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

O'Brien criticized the EC's handling of voter deletions, highlighting that over 27 lakh voters are still under adjudication. He emphasizes the disenfranchisement risks facing genuine voters in Bengal, suggesting a compromise in the EC's impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran on Brink of Conflict Over Hormuz

Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran on Brink of Conflict Over Hormuz

 Global
3
Cracking Down on Crime: UP Police Nab Interstate Oxytocin Smuggling Gang

Cracking Down on Crime: UP Police Nab Interstate Oxytocin Smuggling Gang

 India
4
Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Man Behind SUV Intrusion Sent to Police Custody

Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Man Behind SUV Intrusion Sent to Police C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026