TMC Challenges Election Commission Over Voter Deletion Controversy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is taking its concerns to the Election Commission amid ongoing disputes linked to West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which saw nearly 91 lakh voters removed from the rolls. TMC leaders allege the deletions are politically motivated.

During a press conference, TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien accused the Election Commission of bias, citing officials' connections with the BJP. The TMC also questions recent appointments and the dismissal of motions to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

O'Brien criticized the EC's handling of voter deletions, highlighting that over 27 lakh voters are still under adjudication. He emphasizes the disenfranchisement risks facing genuine voters in Bengal, suggesting a compromise in the EC's impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)