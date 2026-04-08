Romuald Wadagni: From Finance Minister to Benin's Presidential Front-runner

Romuald Wadagni, previously Benin's Finance Minister, stands as the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential election. Known for his role in expanding the nation's economy and tripling the national budget under outgoing President Patrice Talon, Wadagni has maintained strong ties with his predecessor.

While promising continuity in policy, he faces the challenge of securing the state against increasing jihadist threats, which have heavily impacted the northern territories. His campaign includes plans to develop new industrial hubs and improve healthcare access.

Wadagni's main opponent, Paul Hounkpe, argues that economic growth has not benefited all citizens. Despite this, Wadagni's close relationship with Talon and the weakened political opposition position him as a strong contender for the presidency.