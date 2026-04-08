RBI projects GDP growth for 2026-27 at 6.9 pc, compared to 7.6 pc in previous fiscal: Guv Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:16 IST
RBI projects GDP growth for 2026-27 at 6.9 pc, compared to 7.6 pc in previous fiscal: Guv Sanjay Malhotra.
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