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Ian Cheshire to Helm Ofcom Amidst Growing Online Challenges

Ian Cheshire has been selected to chair Ofcom, the UK media regulator. Previously, he chaired Channel 4 and held leadership roles at Kingfisher and Barclays UK. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall praised Cheshire's experience in guiding complex organizations through change, stating he's well-suited for Ofcom's current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:15 IST
Ian Cheshire to Helm Ofcom Amidst Growing Online Challenges
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has announced the appointment of business leader Ian Cheshire as chair of Ofcom, the country's media regulator. Cheshire's new role will involve overseeing the regulator's responsibilities in safeguarding online platform users from harm. His appointment awaits a parliamentary hearing and is set for a four-year term.

Cheshire brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as chair of Channel 4 and held senior roles such as chief executive of Kingfisher and chair at Barclays UK. His extensive background in leading organizations through transformative stages has been noted by Technology Secretary Liz Kendall.

Kendall emphasized the importance of leadership at Ofcom, given its expanding scope of duties. She expressed confidence in Cheshire's capabilities to steer the regulator effectively during a critical period of rapid change in the media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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