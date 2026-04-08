Growing Farmer Distress: Unfulfilled Promises & Political Accusations
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Central government of failing farmers by not fulfilling electoral promises. He criticized trade agreements with the US, which he claims undermined farmers. Sapkal also alleged that the Modi government mishandled terror incidents and compromised national integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress president, Harshwardhan Sapkal, has sharply criticized the Central government, accusing it of failing to deliver on electoral promises, thus deepening the plight of farmers.
During a 'Nyay Satyagraha' protest by the Mumbai Youth Congress, he claimed trade agreements made under US pressure have weakened the agricultural backbone.
Sapkal also questioned the handling of major terror incidents, criticizing Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and praising the opposition's defense of democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)