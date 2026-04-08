Left Menu

China Surpasses US in Global Approval Ratings Amid Decline in American Leadership

In 2025, China surpassed the US in global approval ratings, with only 31% support for the US compared to China's 36%, the largest gap in 20 years. The Gallup survey shows declining US ratings, influenced by strategic withdrawals and war, while China gains from these shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:26 IST
China Surpasses US in Global Approval Ratings Amid Decline in American Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a startling shift, China has overtaken the United States in global approval ratings, according to Gallup's 2025 worldwide survey. American leadership under President Donald Trump saw disapproval soar to 48%, while China's leadership gained a 36% approval, surpassing the US for the first time in nearly two decades.

This significant change primarily reflects a decline in the approval ratings for the US, which plummeted from 39% in 2024 to 31% in 2025. Concurrently, China's ratings saw a rise from 32% to 36%. Germany, however, maintained its position as the most favorably viewed international power with a 48% approval rate.

Factors influencing these ratings include major US policy decisions, such as withdrawing from 66 international organizations and the onset of conflict with Iran in early 2026. Despite setbacks, US approval improved significantly among Israelis, rising to 76% following the US-Israel political dynamics post-2023 Hamas attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland Fuel Protesters Halt Cities, Demand More Government Aid

Ireland Fuel Protesters Halt Cities, Demand More Government Aid

 Global
2
Vietnamese Giant Vingroup's $6.5 Billion Bet on Maharashtra's Future

Vietnamese Giant Vingroup's $6.5 Billion Bet on Maharashtra's Future

 India
3
Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

 India
4

RBI Removes Investment Fluctuation Reserve to Boost Bank Capitals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026