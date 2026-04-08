FSSAI's Rigorous Crackdown: Enhancing Food Safety Framework in 2025-26

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has amplified its oversight measures, conducting 3,97,009 inspections across food establishments in 2025-26, with 17.16 per cent of samples found non-compliant. Compliance measures intensified, with 23,580 adjudication cases and 1,756 criminal convictions, reinforcing food industry accountability.

Financial penalties summing to Rs 154.87 crore were imposed, deterring violations while 945 food recalls secured consumer safety. The onus of licensing and enforcement largely fell to state authorities, managing nearly 98 per cent of Food Business Operators (FBOs). A notable achievement included bringing over 10 lakh street vendors into regulatory compliance, boosting hygiene standards.

FSSAI's efforts extended to enhancing food testing infrastructure, notifying 18 laboratories with advanced capabilities. District-level authorities ensured administrative effectiveness, while integrated state roles emphasized accountability. The year's initiatives underline a maturing framework that balances national standards with strong state execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)