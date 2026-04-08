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Diplomatic Conversation: Merz and Trump Discuss Ceasefire

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a brief, friendly telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump following the latter's ceasefire with Iran. The conversation aimed to provide Merz with an overview of the current diplomatic affairs. The potential involvement of Germany in the Strait of Hormuz was not discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:34 IST
Diplomatic Conversation: Merz and Trump Discuss Ceasefire
Friedrich Merz

In a recent diplomatic exchange, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The call, described as brief and amicable, was held in the aftermath of Trump's ceasefire with Iran, according to a report by Germany's Bild newspaper.

Notably, the discussion did not touch upon Germany's potential role in securing the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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