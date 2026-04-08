Political Turmoil in Assam: Opposition vs. CM Sarma

In a heated exchange, Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of leveraging state police forces against him. The accusation comes as Khera demands answers from Sarma regarding allegations of multiple passports and foreign investments tied to the CM's wife.

In a video message aimed at Chief Minister Sarma, Khera questioned the motive behind the alleged police intimidation. He expressed his determination to continue questioning and emphasized the need for investigation into the claims of shell companies and properties linked to Sarma's family.

The controversy flares up just ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, with Sarma and his wife dismissing these allegations as baseless. Despite a police complaint filed by Bhuyan Sarma, the investigation remains ongoing as Khera continues to voice his concerns publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)