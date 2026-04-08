Diplomatic Fallout: U.S. Vice President Accuses Ukraine of Election Meddling in Hungary

In a visit to Budapest, U.S. Vice President JD Vance castigated President Zelenskiy of Ukraine for his comments about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, labeling them as 'scandalous.' The remarks come amidst Budapest's accusations that Ukraine is using energy supply disruptions to manipulate Hungary's election outcome.

Vance's statements aim to bolster Orban's re-election chances, highlighting tensions as Hungary grapples with strained relations and alleged meddling by Kyiv. Orban faces a significant re-election challenge, with the influence of Trump's MAGA movement supporters hanging in the balance during the April 12 vote.

Vance drew parallels between these allegations and the 2016 U.S. election interference claims, criticizing perceived double standards in media coverage. The ongoing dispute between Hungary and the EU on various issues, including judicial independence, adds another layer to the geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)