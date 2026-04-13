Ronaldo and Felix Shine as Al-Nassr Push for Saudi Glory

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix played pivotal roles in Al-Nassr's latest 2-0 triumph over Al-Okhdood, keeping the team firmly on course for the Saudi Pro League title. Ronaldo's early goal in the 15th minute set the stage for Felix's second-half strike, solidifying Al-Nassr's commanding position.

In Australia, the Newcastle Jets continue their pursuit of a historic A-League Premiership, holding Adelaide United to a 1-1 draw, thanks to Daniel Wilmering's last-gasp equalizer. The Jets could secure the title with a win against Melbourne Victory, provided Auckland FC falters against Central Coast Mariners.

Over in the Chinese Super League, Chengdu Rongcheng displayed resilience with a late comeback win against Beijing Guoan. Goals from Liao Lisheng and Wei Shihao kept Chengdu unbeaten and atop the standings, while Kashima Antlers and Vissel Kobe triumphed in their respective J League and K League fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)