Congress Stands Strong: Priyana Gandhi Vadra Defends Pawan Khera Amid BJP Attacks
Priyana Gandhi Vadra defends Congress leader Pawan Khera against BJP's 'shameless' attacks, asserting that every Indian upholds the Constitution. She criticized Assam CM Sarma for his alleged moral failings as Khera faces police action over corruption queries tied to Sarma's wife's multiple passports and foreign investments.
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In a bold statement, Congress general secretary Priyana Gandhi Vadra extended her support to party colleague Pawan Khera, condemning the BJP's severe criticism as a product of their arrogance and guilt. Vadra declared that all Congress supporters, alongside constitutional-believing Indians, would stand by Khera as he encounters legal challenges prompted by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Gandhi's denunciation occurred ahead of Assam's assembly elections, intensifying the political climate. Congress defended Khera as a resilient figure, unfazed by Sarma's alleged intimidation tactics despite the serious corruption allegations encircling the Chief Minister. Khera released a video emphasizing unanswered questions related to multiple passports and overseas investments associated with Sarma's wife.
In a pointed message recorded from an undisclosed location, Khera addressed CM Sarma, demanding clarity on the financial inquiries that are overshadowed by police maneuvers. The assertions included references to international properties and unlisted assets cited in UK records, leading to an ongoing investigation by the Assam Police at Khera's residence in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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