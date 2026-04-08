Left Menu

Congress Stands Strong: Priyana Gandhi Vadra Defends Pawan Khera Amid BJP Attacks

Priyana Gandhi Vadra defends Congress leader Pawan Khera against BJP's 'shameless' attacks, asserting that every Indian upholds the Constitution. She criticized Assam CM Sarma for his alleged moral failings as Khera faces police action over corruption queries tied to Sarma's wife's multiple passports and foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:57 IST
Congress Stands Strong: Priyana Gandhi Vadra Defends Pawan Khera Amid BJP Attacks
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Congress general secretary Priyana Gandhi Vadra extended her support to party colleague Pawan Khera, condemning the BJP's severe criticism as a product of their arrogance and guilt. Vadra declared that all Congress supporters, alongside constitutional-believing Indians, would stand by Khera as he encounters legal challenges prompted by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gandhi's denunciation occurred ahead of Assam's assembly elections, intensifying the political climate. Congress defended Khera as a resilient figure, unfazed by Sarma's alleged intimidation tactics despite the serious corruption allegations encircling the Chief Minister. Khera released a video emphasizing unanswered questions related to multiple passports and overseas investments associated with Sarma's wife.

In a pointed message recorded from an undisclosed location, Khera addressed CM Sarma, demanding clarity on the financial inquiries that are overshadowed by police maneuvers. The assertions included references to international properties and unlisted assets cited in UK records, leading to an ongoing investigation by the Assam Police at Khera's residence in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCLAT Upholds Fund Distribution in OCL Iron and Steel Insolvency Case

NCLAT Upholds Fund Distribution in OCL Iron and Steel Insolvency Case

 India
2
Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

 India
3
Ajit Kumar Mohanty: A Year-Long Extension as Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission

Ajit Kumar Mohanty: A Year-Long Extension as Chairman of Atomic Energy Commi...

 India
4
Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Jammu & Kashmir's Horticulture

Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Jammu & Kashmir's Horticulture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026