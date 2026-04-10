Royal Rift: Prince Harry Faces Legal Action in Charity Libel Case

Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry in honor of his late mother Princess Diana, has filed a libel lawsuit against him at the High Court in London, as per court records revealed on Friday.

The legal action comes months after Harry resigned as patron following a public fallout with the charity's board chair, Sophie Chandauka. The organization has accused Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, a trustee, of orchestrating a damaging media campaign.

This dispute has reportedly led to significant cyber-bullying and reputational damage. Sentebale seeks the court's intervention as the Charity Commission criticized all involved for poor governance after finding no bullying evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)