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Royal Rift: Prince Harry Faces Legal Action in Charity Libel Case

Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry, is suing him for libel after he resigned following a public disagreement. The legal complaint, jointly filed against Harry and a close trustee, seeks redress for reputational damage caused by an alleged adverse media campaign linked to cyber-bullying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:22 IST
Royal Rift: Prince Harry Faces Legal Action in Charity Libel Case
Prince Harry

Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry in honor of his late mother Princess Diana, has filed a libel lawsuit against him at the High Court in London, as per court records revealed on Friday.

The legal action comes months after Harry resigned as patron following a public fallout with the charity's board chair, Sophie Chandauka. The organization has accused Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, a trustee, of orchestrating a damaging media campaign.

This dispute has reportedly led to significant cyber-bullying and reputational damage. Sentebale seeks the court's intervention as the Charity Commission criticized all involved for poor governance after finding no bullying evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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