Political Tensions Rise as Khera Seeks Bail Against Allegations

Congress leader Pawan Khera has approached the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail in light of allegations he made against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The legal move comes after the Assam government filed a case against Khera based on his claims.

Khera, a resident of Hyderabad, filed the petition on April 7, requesting the court's intervention to prevent his arrest. The court is scheduled to handle the petition on April 9. He named the DCP of Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station and the Telangana government as respondents in his appeal.

Amid escalating political tensions, the case against Khera involves several sections, including false election-related statements and cheating allegations. The situation underscores a broader conflict between the Congress party and the Assam state government, as leaders exchange sharp criticisms over the veracity of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)