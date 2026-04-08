NGT refuses to modify interim order staying Assam government's order on deployment of AFPF personnel for polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
NGT refuses to modify interim order staying Assam government's order on deployment of AFPF personnel for polls.
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