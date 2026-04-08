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Cyclone Drill: Strengthening India-Egypt Military Collaboration

India and Egypt are set to conduct a joint military exercise, 'Cyclone', enhancing interoperability and mission planning skills. Comprising 25 Indian Special Forces, the drill will occur in Egypt. The exercise emphasizes special tactics, fostering mutual trust and understanding, and strengthening defense cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:06 IST
Cyclone Drill: Strengthening India-Egypt Military Collaboration
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In a significant step towards bolstering military collaboration, India and Egypt are set to engage in a joint military exercise, named 'Cyclone'. The drill is scheduled from April 9 to 17 in Anshas, Egypt, featuring 25 personnel from India's Special Forces who will join their Egyptian counterparts.

This fourth edition of the India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise aims to enhance joint mission planning capabilities and improve interoperability through shared special operations training. Participants will undergo rigorous exercises designed to hone their skills in desert and semi-desert terrains, emphasizing special operational tactics and methodologies.

The exercise symbolizes the growing defense cooperation between the two nations and is expected to foster mutual trust and understanding of each other's military traditions and strategies, reinforcing their commitment to regional security and strategic collaboration. Both armies aim to integrate unconventional scenarios across diverse terrains, strengthening their military ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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