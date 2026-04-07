Revolutionizing Sleep: The Duroflex Airboost Mattress Transformation
The Duroflex Airboost Mattress eliminates the issues of traditional mattresses by providing superior structural integrity and advanced temperature regulation. With over 1 lakh micro-support points and a design that prevents overheating, the Airboost offers unparalleled spinal support and motion isolation, ensuring a restful sleep experience.
- Country:
- India
After struggling with failing mattresses for years, Himank Tripathi found solace in the Duroflex Airboost. Unlike traditional designs, which often form uncomfortable craters and lead to back pain, the Airboost offers revolutionary support.
This mattress boasts an impressive 1 lakh micro-support points that adjust to body shape, preventing sagging and ensuring spinal alignment. Its design strikes a balance between firmness and comfort, providing essential support without the downsides of traditional memory foam.
In a tropical climate, waking up feeling overheated is all too common, but the Airboost combats this with three times more airflow than standard mattresses, allowing heat to dissipate efficiently. Clinically validated by the National Health Academy and the Indian Society for Sleep Research for its benefits, the Duroflex Airboost is available starting at Rs 24,000. It's a genuine breakthrough for those seeking technological advancements for better sleep.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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