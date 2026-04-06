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Political Pulse: Factional Frictions and Electoral Dynamics in Bengal's Birbhum

Factional tensions within TMC dominate West Bengal's Birbhum district politics, focusing on Bolpur and Rampurhat constituencies. Anubrata Mondal, despite legal challenges, remains influential, balancing party factions. Allegations of smuggling and development issues shape campaigns against a backdrop of past violence, testing TMC's unity against a vigilant opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:03 IST
Political Pulse: Factional Frictions and Electoral Dynamics in Bengal's Birbhum
Anubrata Mondal
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, factional tensions within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have set the stage for intense contests in the Bolpur and Rampurhat assembly constituencies. At the center of attention is Anubrata Mondal, known as 'Kesto,' who continues to wield influence despite his ongoing legal battles over alleged cattle smuggling.

Following his release from Tihar Jail in September 2024, Mondal was removed as district president but retained significant influence as a committee convenor, tasked with overseeing the party's affairs. His long-standing rivalry with Kajal Sheikh continues to shape the political landscape, highlighting the internal challenges TMC faces as it balances power dynamics.

The elections are further complicated by allegations of illegal smuggling networks and local development issues, with the opposition keen to capitalize on these narratives. As Birbhum's electoral battleground reflects broader leadership churning, the results will offer insights into how the TMC navigates its internal contradictions amid a competitive political environment.

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