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Badshah Apologizes: A Commitment to Women's Empowerment After Controversial Song

Rapper Badshah apologized to the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his controversial song 'Tateeree', committing to women's empowerment by sponsoring education for 50 girls. The commission criticized the song’s content, but Badshah vowed to work towards positive societal change and create a new empowering track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:08 IST
Badshah Apologizes: A Commitment to Women's Empowerment After Controversial Song
Badshah
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, rapper-singer Badshah has formally apologized to the National Commission for Women (NCW) concerning his contentious track, 'Tateeree'. The artist, known officially as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, promised to champion women's empowerment by funding the education of 50 girls from economically challenged backgrounds.

During a hearing conducted by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the commission expressed significant concern over the song's impact on the dignity and decency of women. Present were directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, along with producer Hiten. All parties involved issued unconditional written apologies, acknowledging the societal harm caused.

As part of his commitment, Badshah pledged to release a positive track focusing on women's empowerment within four months. He assured the commission of his dedication to societal betterment and the prevention of similar incidents in the future, reinforcing his support for both women and their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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