Defection Wave Bolsters Carney's Quest for Liberal Majority

In a major political shift, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney inches closer to solidifying a majority government, following the defection of Ontario Member of Parliament Marilyn Gladu from the opposition Conservative party to the Liberals. This change in allegiance brings Carney's Liberals one step closer to the 172-seat threshold required for a majority, reducing their need for bipartisan support to pass legislation unchallenged.

Gladu, underscoring serious concerns for Canada's sovereignty and economic independence, highlighted recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump, including the threat of incorporating Canada as the 51st state and imposing tariffs on key sectors, as pivotal in her decision to cross the floor. Her move marks the fifth parliamentary defection to the Liberals, four of which were from the Conservative party.

The shift to the Liberals further solidifies Carney's central political agenda following his ascendancy to the premiership in 2025, succeeding Justin Trudeau. As special elections for three districts loom, the potential for a Liberal majority grows stronger, posing significant challenges to embattled Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

(With inputs from agencies.)