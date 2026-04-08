Navigating the 'Trump Trade': Investors Bet on New Market Moves

Investors are crafting a new 'Trump trade' strategy to steer through market unpredictABILITY driven by geopolitics, such as the U.S.-Iran situation and volatile oil prices.

Long-term investment views are increasingly challenging, leading to a focus on short-term asset plays that exploit perceived mispricings due to recent geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices remain a key focus, with varied predictions on their future trajectory as a result of ongoing Middle East uncertainties. Investors are increasingly optimistic about energy stocks and certain stable currency plays, hoping to capitalize on economic anomalies arising from the persistent volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)