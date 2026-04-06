U.S. Lawmakers' Cuba Visit Highlights Human Impact of Trump Sanctions

Two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pramila Jayapal and Jonathan Jackson, made a significant visit to Cuba, marking the first delegation to the island this year after sanctions were imposed during Donald Trump's presidency. The pair, who have a vested interest in Cuban affairs, expressed concern over the severe impact of the fuel blockade, labeling it an 'illegal blockade of energy supplies' that exacerbates hardships for Cuban civilians.

The delegation's trip occurred amidst increasing diplomatic friction between the U.S. and Cuba, manifesting in closed channels for remittances and threats of added measures against nations supplying oil to Cuba. Notably, both Jayapal and Jackson noted a nascent dialogue between the two countries, emphasizing the need for substantive negotiations to resolve ongoing issues.

Cuba has shown signs of potential rapprochement by inviting investments from exiles and offering pardons to prisoners. The Democratic representatives aim to shift U.S. policy towards a more diplomatic approach, warning that failure to do so could result in significant migration challenges for the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)