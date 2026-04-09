Gaurav Gogoi's Vision: A New Era for Assam

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote in the crucial Assembly elections in Assam, expressing confidence that a new, powerful, and fearless Assam will come into being post-results.

Accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic rights and freedom of expression for all.

The election, which began at 7 am, is critical with both Congress and BJP battling fiercely for control, marking a pivotal moment in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)