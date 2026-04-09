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Gaurav Gogoi's Vision: A New Era for Assam

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi voted in Assam's Assembly elections, declaring that a powerful and confident Assam will emerge. He emphasized the importance of protecting democratic rights. Polling in 126 constituencies is crucial for the state's future, with Congress and BJP vying for power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:14 IST
Gaurav Gogoi's Vision: A New Era for Assam
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote in the crucial Assembly elections in Assam, expressing confidence that a new, powerful, and fearless Assam will come into being post-results.

Accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic rights and freedom of expression for all.

The election, which began at 7 am, is critical with both Congress and BJP battling fiercely for control, marking a pivotal moment in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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