Gaurav Gogoi Casts Vote with Vision for New Assam

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi emphasized a vision of a powerful new Assam as he cast his vote in the Assembly elections on Thursday, accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, in Jorhat. Gogoi stressed the significance of the elections in determining Assam's future.

Gogoi noted the importance of democratic rights and freedom of expression, urging citizens to vote conscientiously. He expressed hope that the elections would usher in a confident and fearless Assam, while highlighting the Congress party's aim to reclaim power from the BJP, which seeks a third term.

Contesting in Jorhat, Gogoi faces BJP opponent Hitendra Nath Goswami in a significant electoral battle. Dolly Gogoi shared her emotional connection to the polling station, recalling past experiences with her late husband, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)