Gaurav Gogoi Casts Vote with Vision for New Assam
State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote in the Assembly polls, expressing confidence in a transformative future for Assam. He emphasized the protection of democratic rights and encouraged voters to exercise their Constitutional rights, while contesting the Jorhat constituency against BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami.
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State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi emphasized a vision of a powerful new Assam as he cast his vote in the Assembly elections on Thursday, accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, in Jorhat. Gogoi stressed the significance of the elections in determining Assam's future.
Gogoi noted the importance of democratic rights and freedom of expression, urging citizens to vote conscientiously. He expressed hope that the elections would usher in a confident and fearless Assam, while highlighting the Congress party's aim to reclaim power from the BJP, which seeks a third term.
Contesting in Jorhat, Gogoi faces BJP opponent Hitendra Nath Goswami in a significant electoral battle. Dolly Gogoi shared her emotional connection to the polling station, recalling past experiences with her late husband, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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