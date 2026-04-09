High-Stakes By-Elections in Karnataka: Political Power Shifts in Bagalkot & Davanagere South

Karnataka's Bagalkot witnessed a voter turnout of 27.83% by 11 am during a crucial by-election. In parallel, Davanagere South saw 22.01% of voters casting their votes by late morning.

These bypolls, necessitated by the passing of veteran Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, have turned into a pivotal fight for dominance between the ruling Congress and BJP.

With over 2.59 lakh voters in Bagalkot and 2.31 lakh in Davanagere South, the political arena is set for a fierce contest among multiple candidates. The BJP is counting on Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, while the Congress relies on family ties with Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun.

(With inputs from agencies.)