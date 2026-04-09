High-Stakes By-Elections in Karnataka: Political Power Shifts in Bagalkot & Davanagere South
The by-elections in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South, triggered by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs, see Congress striving to hold onto the seats against BJP's challenge. Significant voter turnout is reported as Congress fields relatives of late leaders and BJP introduces both former and new candidates.
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Karnataka's Bagalkot witnessed a voter turnout of 27.83% by 11 am during a crucial by-election. In parallel, Davanagere South saw 22.01% of voters casting their votes by late morning.
These bypolls, necessitated by the passing of veteran Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, have turned into a pivotal fight for dominance between the ruling Congress and BJP.
With over 2.59 lakh voters in Bagalkot and 2.31 lakh in Davanagere South, the political arena is set for a fierce contest among multiple candidates. The BJP is counting on Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, while the Congress relies on family ties with Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun.
(With inputs from agencies.)