Italy Weighs EU Budget Rule Suspension Amid Global Tensions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday urged European Union authorities to deliberate a temporary suspension of the bloc's budget deficit rules, in light of possible escalations in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Meloni emphasized her government's readiness to combat speculative behavior in energy prices, potentially through the introduction of windfall taxes on energy companies. She insisted the dialogue on a Stability and Growth Pact suspension should be considered universally, and not as a waiver for individual member states.

These discussions arise as Italy faces projected GDP growth reductions through 2026, complicating its efforts to meet EU deficit standards. Meloni affirmed Italy's commitment to economic stability while acknowledging past implementations of windfall taxes in the energy sector, a move that previously resulted in legal contention.