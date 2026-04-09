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Birds, Not Missiles: Cheng Li-wun's Peace Plea Amidst Taiwan Tensions

Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun visited China to promote peace and lessen tensions with Beijing. Her visit coincides with crucial defense budget talks in Taiwan, causing political friction. Cheng advocates for dialogue over military threats, quoting literature to emphasize peace. China's military actions around Taiwan continue despite her efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:05 IST
Birds, Not Missiles: Cheng Li-wun's Peace Plea Amidst Taiwan Tensions

In a call for peace amid rising tensions, Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun urged for skies dominated by birds, not missiles, during a visit to Shanghai. Her remarks come as some Taiwan lawmakers criticize her for missing key defense budget discussions.

Cheng's 'peace mission' to China aims to reduce military tensions, especially as Beijing continues its military activities around Taiwan. Speaking from Shanghai's Yangshan Port, Cheng emphasized the absurdity of militarization through poetic references to sailors and literature.

Interestingly, the Kuomintang chairwoman's visit coincided with controversial defense spending debates in Taiwan's parliament, with her own party under scrutiny for allegedly sidelining discussions due to Cheng's diplomatic efforts on the mainland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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