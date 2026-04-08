France Boosts Defense Budgets Amid Global Tensions

France is ramping up its defense spending by an additional 36 billion euros, aiming for a robust military expansion by 2030. This increase underscores the nation's response to escalating international tensions, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with uncertain U.S. engagement in NATO under past leadership.

The updated military planning law, outlined by Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin, seeks to elevate defense expenditure to 2.5% of GDP, up from the current 2%. The proposal also entails reinforcing France's nuclear deterrence capabilities, with President Emmanuel Macron having previously signaled a willingness to involve European allies in hosting French aircraft for nuclear deterrence missions.

Amidst concerns about gaps in NATO's arsenal due to geopolitical conflicts, France is also committed to bolstering its conventional military strength. The proposed defense budget prioritizes missile stock enhancements, artillery provisions, and advanced aerial and drone systems, including the development of indigenous technologies to reduce reliance on U.S-made equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)