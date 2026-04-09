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Gujarat Elections: Political Titans Clash for Local Dominance!

The Bharatiya Janata Party and other major political parties announce candidates for local elections in Gujarat, targeting district panchayats, municipal corporations, and municipalities. The elections are set for April 26, involving around 4.18 crore voters. Ex-AAP leader joins BJP, adding to the political drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:39 IST
Gujarat Elections: Political Titans Clash for Local Dominance!
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The political landscape in Gujarat heats up as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for the upcoming local elections. These elections will cover district panchayats, taluka panchayats, and municipalities across regions like Vav-Tharad, Aravalli, and the newly formed Surendranagar Municipal Corporation.

Polling is scheduled for April 26, encompassing nearly 10,000 seats, with the results to be declared on April 28. An impressive 4.18 crore voters are eligible to participate, highlighting the vast scale of these local body elections.

Adding intrigue to the political contest, former Gujarat cadre-Indian Police Service officer M L Ninama and ex-AAP leader Raju Karpada have joined the BJP. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Gujarat Congress have also named their candidates, setting the stage for a fierce political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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