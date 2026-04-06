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Congress Unveils Ambitious Manifestos Ahead of Gujarat Local Elections

The Congress has released detailed manifestos for upcoming polls in seven major municipal corporations in Gujarat. The promises focus on civic services, healthcare, education, tax relief, and infrastructure development, aiming to improve quality of life and governance. Key cities include Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot, currently governed by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:02 IST
Congress Unveils Ambitious Manifestos Ahead of Gujarat Local Elections
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Opposition Congress revealed ambitious manifestos for the forthcoming elections in seven major municipal corporations across Gujarat, including key cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot. Currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), these urban bodies are the focus of Congress's strategic campaign to enhance civic amenities.

The manifestos, aimed at the elections slated for April 26, promise improvements in civic services, healthcare, and education, alongside significant tax reliefs. In Ahmedabad, Congress has committed to expanding health services, offering free diagnostic facilities, reducing property taxes, and enhancing public schools. Additionally, they vow to rejuvenate the Sabarmati river and position Ahmedabad among India's top five cities for low Air Quality Index (AQI).

The proposals for Rajkot and Surat place significant emphasis on transportation, employment, and education. Key promises include discounted property taxes for women, water distribution improvements, job reservation, and infrastructure upgrades. The Congress aims to capitalize on discontent within these regions by presenting a robust alternative to the BJP's rule through a focus on transparency and practical development initiatives.

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