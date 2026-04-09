Unraveling Mystery: Pune Contract Killing Cracks Unsolved Cases

A suspected contract killing in Pune's district has unraveled connections to two unsolved murders after police arrested two history-sheeters in Khed taluka. The investigation, which began after the discovery of Dhananjay Maruti Ghewade's body, has shed new light on old cases, a top official stated on Thursday.

The case opened after Ghewade was found dead in a secluded area. Facing scant clues and the lack of CCTV footage at the scene, police faced an uphill battle. It was only through reviewing footage from a nearby junction that they identified suspects Lalit Deepak Khollam and Nandlal Hole, who have criminal records, said Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill.

Following a pursuit across 145 kilometers, involving analysis from over 100 cameras, the suspects were caught near Vadgaon Nimbalkar. Their arrest led police to the alleged instigator, Nilesh Sanas. Further questioning revealed connections to two additional murders, a tragedy rooted in a relationship-driven financial dispute, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)