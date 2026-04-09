Market Turmoil Eases as Mideast Tensions Show Signs of Thawing

MSCI's global equities gauge witnessed a shift upward on Thursday, and the oil price surge leveled off following Israel's willingness to initiate peace discussions with Lebanon, sparking hopes for Middle East stability. The U.S. dollar continued its downward trend, and Treasury yields declined after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed peace negotiations.

Wall Street stocks shifted positively in response, alleviating fears that Israeli measures in Lebanon might disrupt U.S. President Donald Trump's truce with Iran. Earlier, escalations in Lebanon, including heavy bombardments, had accentuated market volatility, sending oil prices soaring. However, U.S. crude settled at $97.71 a barrel amidst mid-afternoon trading.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 281.82 points, the S&P 500 added 42.46 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 172.96 points. Despite regional stock fluctuations, hopes for weekend peace talks suggest insights into future market trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)