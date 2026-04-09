Giriraj Singh Backs PM Modi, Accuses TMC of 'Looting' West Bengal

In a high-stakes political exchange, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has thrown his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of exploiting West Bengal for the past 15 years. During a press meeting, Singh reiterated the Prime Minister's development-focused mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," while blaming the TMC for the state's pressing issues of poverty and unemployment.

Singh launched a scathing critique of TMC workers, alleging voter intimidation and warning of accountability for those involved in coercion. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lead the state. "TMC has misappropriated resources for 15 years, ignoring issues like poverty and unemployment. The Prime Minister's vision for equitable progress is clear, and measures will be taken against those guilty of such offenses," Singh stated with conviction.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi directly accused the TMC of disregarding the concerns of women and tribal communities, citing multiple incidents of negligence and mismanagement. He argued that the welfare of marginalized groups had suffered under TMC governance, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to progress and inviting public support for a dual leadership, promising enhanced governance and beneficial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)