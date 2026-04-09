NHRC Probes Fatal Steel Plant Explosion in Jharkhand
The NHRC is investigating a deadly explosion at a Jharkhand steel plant. The incident left one dead and seven injured, sparking concerns of human rights violations. The commission has requested detailed reports from local authorities on the event and the welfare of the victims.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an inquiry into a fatal explosion at a private steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The tragic incident, which happened on April 6, left one person dead and seven others seriously injured.
The explosion, attributed to excessive furnace temperature and potential negligence in safety protocols, occurred during morning work hours, according to media reports. In response, the NHRC has sought detailed reports from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, aiming to clarify the health status of the injured, investigative progress, and compensation status for the victims' families.
Initial medical treatments for the victims were administered at nearby centers before their transfer to a hospital in Ranchi, where one worker unfortunately succumbed to injuries. The commission's actions underscore potential human rights violations stemming from this industrial accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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