High Voter Turnout Marks Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry Assembly Elections

In a show of democratic enthusiasm, voters across Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry participated in assembly elections with high turnout, signaling robust civic engagement. According to the Election Commission's data as of 5 PM, Puducherry recorded the highest voter turnout at an impressive 86.92%, narrowly ahead of Assam's 84.42%, while Keralam saw 75.01% turnout. The elections are a significant test for the ruling and opposition parties as they vie for power.

Leading political figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were prominent early voters. In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy continued his tradition of riding a motorcycle to the polling booth to cast his vote. The elections encompass 126 assembly seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry, with results expected to be announced on May 4.

Attention was particularly drawn to demographic statistics, such as the 2.6 crore eligible voters in Keralam, of which a notable proportion are women with 1,38,27,319 female electors. In Assam, the electoral rolls include over 2.5 crore voters with balanced gender representation, including 318 transgender voters. The state has also made provisions for young first-time voters and those above 80. Similarly, in Puducherry, over 10 lakh electors participated, contributing to the vibrant democratic process. Extensive arrangements, including webcasting and additional polling personnel, ensured transparent and smooth elections across the three regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)