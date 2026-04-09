Delhi Police Busts Major Cyber Fraud Network

In a landmark operation, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud network, apprehending two prime suspects linked to a large-scale investment scam worth over Rs 74 lakh. The perpetrators enticed victims with the prospect of high returns, only to siphon their funds through complex bank account layers and digital channels.

Investigations unearthed connections to international intermediaries and the use of cryptocurrency to transfer the embezzled money. Notably, officers apprehended the principal facilitator in Greater Noida, charged with defrauding an individual of Rs 27.82 lakh. In another case, police arrested a mule account holder involved in laundering Rs 47 lakh through equivalent fraudulent activities.

Throughout the inquiry, the team mapped multiple bank accounts utilized for money laundering and uncovered misused SIM cards and other digital traces left by the suspects, enabling them to swiftly pinpoint the culprits. The successful takedown was executed by Inspector Sandeep Singh and Inspector Vinay Kumar, under the leadership of ACP Patil Swagat Rajkumar and DCP Aditya Gautam.

Crime Branch senior officials lauded the team's outstanding achievements, announcing ongoing efforts to apprehend other gang members. They urged the public to exercise caution with online investments and verify platform credentials prior to investing. The Delhi Police Cyber Cell remains committed to intensifying its campaign against cybercrime by vigilantly tracking digital environments and enforcing stringent measures against cyber offenders. (ANI)