Kerala's Democratic Triumph: Leaders Laud Voter Participation

In a show of democratic resilience, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan applauded voters for their active participation in the recent assembly election, which concluded without incident. He noted the electorate's vibrant engagement, despite a shortened campaign period and challenging weather conditions.

Vijayan praised political workers for their relentless dedication and commended the high voter turnout as a reflection of Kerala's steadfast commitment to democracy. Election officials, alongside police, central forces, and volunteers, were lauded for their pivotal role in the election's seamless execution.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also expressed thanks, highlighting the significance of each vote in fuelling democratic change and envisioning a developed Kerala under their respective party banners.