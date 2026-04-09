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Traffic Stop Drama: A Former Leader's Battle with Police Allegations

Yudhveer Singh Bains, a former Congress leader in Himachal Pradesh, claimed Shimla Police attempted to abduct him on orders from top state government officials. The encounter occurred during a traffic check, leading to allegations against the police and viral video footage. Bains claims victimization due to his complaints to the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:08 IST
Traffic Stop Drama: A Former Leader's Battle with Police Allegations
Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A former Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh, Yudhveer Singh Bains, has stirred controversy by accusing Shimla Police of attempting to abduct him on Thursday. Bains, who was stopped for alleged traffic violations, claims the orders came from top government officials due to his ongoing complaints to the Enforcement Directorate.

The incident unfolded near the Congress headquarters when Bains' vehicle was halted by police. Equipped with an unauthorised horn, searchlights, and a flag rod, the vehicle violated the Motor Vehicle Act, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh. Despite being stopped lawfully, Bains purportedly responded with non-cooperation and used abusive language.

The former leader, who is under X-category CRPF security, alleges continued police harassment, claiming they have been instructed to detain him. He has submitted a complaint to the chief secretary, resulting in further discussions with the director general of police and the home secretary. The viral footage of the encounter continues to make waves as both parties stand their ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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