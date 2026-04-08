High-Stakes Scam: Couple Caught Posing as Government Officials

In a significant crime bust, Bihar Police apprehended a husband-wife duo on charges of defrauding a contractor of Rs 34.74 lakh. The couple, identified as Sunny Kumar Rai and Shraddhanjali Devi, allegedly posed as senior government officials to execute their scheme, police reported on Wednesday.

The arrests were executed after raids in Patna, with both accused being committed to judicial custody shortly thereafter. Authorities disclosed that Shraddhanjali Devi impersonated an IAS officer, while Rai acted as her bodyguard, further enhancing their ruse with a vehicle bearing a counterfeit government placard.

A complaint filed by Narayan Yadav, originated from a religious gathering encounter where Rai introduced his wife as an IAS officer. Under the pretext of securing government contracts, Rai allegedly swindled Yadav out of substantial funds, followed by aggressive tactics to avoid repayment.