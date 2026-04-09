Historic Turnout in Puducherry Elections: A Record 89.87% Voter Participation

Puducherry has registered an unprecedented 89.87% polling percentage, marking the highest voter turnout since the territory's first Assembly election in 1964, as officials announced on Thursday.

The election saw peaceful polling across the union territory and its enclaves, with only minor incidents reported. Key contenders included actor-politician Vijay's TVK and actor-director Seeman's NTK, aiming to make significant impacts amid expectations of intense competition between the NDA and the Congress-led opposition.

Drones and flying squads played vital roles in curbing electoral malpractices, confiscating Rs 1.18 lakh in cash intended for voter inducement. A delegation from six countries observed the well-organized polls, which boasted participation from 294 candidates, including 40 women and 117 independents.