Left Menu

Historic Turnout in Puducherry Elections: A Record 89.87% Voter Participation

Puducherry witnessed a historic voter turnout of 89.87% in its Assembly elections. Remarkable participation was seen despite minor tensions and scorching heat. The elections included significant political contests, with top names like N Rangasamy and V Vaithilingam vying for power. Drone surveillance ensured fair polling in the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST
Historic Turnout in Puducherry Elections: A Record 89.87% Voter Participation
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry has registered an unprecedented 89.87% polling percentage, marking the highest voter turnout since the territory's first Assembly election in 1964, as officials announced on Thursday.

The election saw peaceful polling across the union territory and its enclaves, with only minor incidents reported. Key contenders included actor-politician Vijay's TVK and actor-director Seeman's NTK, aiming to make significant impacts amid expectations of intense competition between the NDA and the Congress-led opposition.

Drones and flying squads played vital roles in curbing electoral malpractices, confiscating Rs 1.18 lakh in cash intended for voter inducement. A delegation from six countries observed the well-organized polls, which boasted participation from 294 candidates, including 40 women and 117 independents.

TRENDING

1
Mystery of Strategic Bets Before Trump's Key Announcements

Mystery of Strategic Bets Before Trump's Key Announcements

 Global
2
OpenAI Unveils Premium ChatGPT Pro Tier

OpenAI Unveils Premium ChatGPT Pro Tier

 Global
3
IMF's Quota Quest: Building Crisis Resilience with Financial Firepower

IMF's Quota Quest: Building Crisis Resilience with Financial Firepower

 Global
4
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in IPL match in Kolkata.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in IPL matc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026