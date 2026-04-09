Madhya Pradesh Farmers' Protests Ignite Political Debate

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress party members have taken to the streets, protesting outside several district collectorates over pressing farmers' issues. Highlighting unmet election promises and delays in wheat procurement, they criticized Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

At a protest in Shajapur, AICC secretary Kunal Choudhary expressed frustrations, claiming Chouhan had 'lost his mental balance' over agricultural policy failures. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari questioned claims about increased farmers' income and noted promises on crop prices remain unfulfilled.

Responding to these allegations, state officials, including Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput, emphasized that wheat procurement had begun on April 9, reporting a record number of farmer registrations. The government aims to address concerns as more procurement centers open across the state.